EMT Basic course for adults starts June 28

Marble Falls Area EMS is offering an EMT Basic Initial Education Course for adults interested in pursuing a career as an emergency medical technician or just learning what to do in an emergency.

The course is June 28-Sept. 29 with additional time through Oct. 30 for students to complete makeup or clinical assignments. The program is a hybrid of in-person and online classes to accommodate work schedules.

“This is the same course we offer at Marble Falls High School, but we thought this was a good time to offer it for adults,” said Capt. Michelle Schwake of the Marble Falls Area EMS.

Course students must be at least 18 years old, have a driver’s license, and hold a high school diploma or GED. No previous EMT or emergency training is needed.

Online lectures are 6-10 p.m. Mondays; in-person work is 6-10 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. the third Saturday of the month.

Students will learn EMT basics, including emergency care CPR and emergency care management.

“This course is for anyone who is interested in knowing how to care for someone in an emergency situation or for someone who may be looking for a career change,” Schwake said.

After successfully completing the program, students can take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians national test, which, upon passing, opens career opportunities.

“You can work in a number of clinical and emergency medicine settings,” Schwake said. “And, if you’re thinking about becoming a firefighter, you need to have your EMT Basic certificate.”

It’s also a stepping stone for those interested in becoming paramedics, said Schwake, who pointed to several paramedic training programs available in Central Texas.

Those interested in the program should contact Schwake at mschwake@mfaems.org or 830-693-7277 for registration and tuition information.

