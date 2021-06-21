Divers recover body of missing kayaker

Lake Buchanan at Black Rock Park. Divers recovered the body of a 35-year-old man from the lake near the park June 19 after he went missing while kayaking or swimming. File photo

A 35-year-old man died after going missing while kayaking or swimming in Lake Buchanan near Black Rock Park.

Emergency units responded just after noon on Saturday, June 19, to a call of a missing kayaker near the Lower Colorado River Authority park, located at 3400 Texas 261 in Buchanan Dam.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, when officers arrived at the scene, they located a witness who gave them the last location the missing person had been seen.

TPWD units used a side-scan sonar to locate the man’s body. The Buchanan Volunteer Fire Department’s dive team then recovered the body.

Assisting in the search and recovery were TPWD game wardens, LCRA rangers, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, and the Buchanan VFD.

The victim’s name had not been released as of publication of this story.

