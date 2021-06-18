Burnet County Jail bookings for June 11-17

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 11-17, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Bradley Scott Barnard, 33, of Burnet was arrested June 11: failure to appear-criminal trespass, failure to appear-criminal mischief.

Aaron Allen Harris, 25, of Spicewood was arrested June 11: evading arrest/detention.

Matthew Robert Kingsbury, 28, of Burnet was arrested June 11: credit/debit card abuse, parole violation.

Sloan Pool Kuhn, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested June 11: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-unlawful possession of firearm by felon, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

John Jamyz Melton, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested June 11: possession of marijuana. Released June 12 on $1,500 bond.

Elizabeth Fern Preston, 29, of Bertram was arrested June 11: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Zachary Cheyenne Trueblood, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 11: attempted injury to child/elderly/disabled.

Lorraine Flores, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 12: criminal trespass of habitation/shelter.

Michael Lyell Floyd, 53, of Burnet was arrested June 12: driving while intoxicated, assault causing bodily injury. Released June 14 on $7,500 bond.

Bryce Jonathan Goble, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 12: obstruction/retaliation.

Dana Beowolf Joerns, 52, of Burnet was arrested June 12: credit/debit card abuse.

Mark Stafford Martin, 53, of Burnet was arrested June 12: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 12: criminal trespass of habitation/shelter.

Eddie Vela, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 12: bond forfeiture-burglary of vehicle. Released June 13 on $10,000 bond.

Laurence Bryan Bruton, 74, of Burnet was arrested June 13: interfering with emergency request for assistance. Released June 15 on $15,000 bond.

Eden David Hernandez, 39, of Smithwick was arrested June 13: tampering with government record. Released June 14 on $2,500 bond.

Tasha Irene Love, 40, of Bertram was arrested June 13: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Oscar Ferrusquia-Ortiz, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 14: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Mary Juliet Diamond, 29, of Spicewood was arrested June 15: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Danielle Rae Finley, 21, of Kingsland was arrested June 15: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Jose Fidencio Torres, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 15: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, driving with invalid license. Released June 16 on $3,000 bond.

Diane Nickole Alvarez, 34, of Kingsland was arrested June 16: assault on public servant, evading arrest/detention, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Danielle Rae Finley, 21, of Kingsland was arrested June 16: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Joseph Mark Ibarra, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested June 16: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Dakota Shane Matlock, 41, of Kingsland was arrested June 16: assault on public servant, resisting arrest/search/transport, interfering with public duties.

Thelma Pauline Peeples, 64, of Kingsland was arrested June 16: criminal trespass.

Dayne Steven Perry, 22, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 16: theft of property.

Aerial Katherine Sebesta, 20, of Burnet was arrested June 16: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released June 17 on $2,000 bond.

Jessica Delarosa, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested June 17: bond forfeiture-abandon/endanger child-criminal neglect.

Luis Hernandez-Martinez, 24, of Burnet was arrested June 17: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Freddie Martinez, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 17: sexual assault of child, indecency with child-sexual contact. Released same day on $75,000 bond.

Donald Lawrence Strickland, 61, of Spicewood was arrested June 17: sexual assault of child.

Ronny You, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested June 17: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.