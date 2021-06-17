Hampton Inn evacuated after threatening call

Marble Falls police evacuated Hampton Inn, 704 First St., on Wednesday, June 16, after a man made a threatening call suggesting he was planning to harm people at the hotel. The threat was not acted upon, and no one was harmed.

A man, who authorities say was experiencing a mental health crisis, made the call at about 5 p.m., Marble Falls Police Capt. Trisha Ratliff told DailyTrib.com. He threatened to use weapons against those at the hotel.

To ensure public safety, each room of the hotel was cleared.

“This arduous process took several hours to complete,” Ratliff said.

Officials determined the man was likely not in Marble Falls at the time of the call. Police notified authorities and mental health professionals within his area.

