Downtown Marble Falls could get Instagram-worthy murals pending council action

Downtown Marble Falls could be home to two new murals pending City Council approval of hotel-motel tax fund distribution. Staff photo

Downtown Marble Falls could be home to two new murals after the Hotel Motel Tax Advisory Committee recommend distributing $12,000 for their creation during its June 16 meeting. The City Council must approve final funds distribution. A vote is scheduled in September.

The murals would be painted at locations volunteered by property owners and provide “Instagrammable” photos, Downtown Coordinator Erin Burks explained during the meeting. Instagram is photo-sharing social media app.

Although the content of the murals has not been finalized, Burks wants to make them interactive, like the famous “I Love You So Much” mural in Austin.

“I’d like to try the two with two different styles of art,” Burks told committee members during the meeting.

She anticipates the project will take 3-5 months to complete once the process of hiring artists begins in the fall.

Every year, the city awards hotel-motel tax revenue funds to local projects and organizations that bring visitors to the area. The funds come from hotel-motel taxes that guests pay when they stay in overnight accommodations in Marble Falls.

Ten percent of the revenue is dedicated to an assistance fund for local organizations, although that percentage can fluctuate depending on how well the tourism industry is doing each year, Executive Assistant Lisa Ward said in an email to DailyTrib.com.

During the meeting, $40,307 from the local assistance fund was granted to the following:

$2,000 to the Howdy-Roo chili cook-off

$5,000 to the Highland Arts Guild

$29,307 to Highland Lakes Creative Arts

$3,000 to The Falls on the Colorado Museum

$1,000 to Traverse Trail Running

Also requested was $20,000 to operate an outdoor ice skating rink during the holidays and $4,000 to purchase one-year use of geofencing software, which helps determine the number of out-of-town visitors and event attendance by collecting ZIP codes from cellphones within the geofenced area.

The Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce and Convention/Visitors Bureau was also granted $40,000, which will be split among several events throughout the year.

