Youth production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain Jr.’ on stage June 24-27

Highland Lakes kids take the stage June 24-27 in “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” Four performances are scheduled for the Hill Country Community Theatre’s summer youth production. Tickets are on sale.

Based on the classic 1952 movie, “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” takes place in Hollywood during the final days of silent films. Celebrity “couple” Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are hot items in silent cinema. Still, things are not quite what they seem behind the scenes. When Lina’s high-pitched, nasal voice threatens to stop the duo’s successful transition into talking pictures, beautiful starlet Kathy Seldon is brought in to provide the voice needed for a blockbuster hit.

With hilarious situations, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards, “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” is a guaranteed good time for audiences of all ages.

The production was adapted by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green from their original award-winning screenplay, which has been called the “greatest movie musical of all time.” Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed’s songs include “Good Morning,” “Make ‘Em Laugh,” and the ever-popular title song.

Performances are 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and Friday, June 25, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27, at the theater, 4003 FM 2147 West in Cottonwood Shores. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and can be purchased on the theater’s website or by calling the box office at 830-798-8944.

