PEC members stick with incumbents in board election

Milton Rister, Paul Graf, and Amy Lea SJ Akers were re-elected to the Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors. Courtesy photos

Pedernales Electric Cooperative members in three districts re-elected their incumbent representatives for another three years.

PEC members in District 1 picked Milton Rister for another term. In District 6, Paul Graf won re-election as did Amy Lea SJ Akers for District 7. They will be recognized Friday, June 18, during the PEC members meeting at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at the PEC headquarters, 201 S. Avenue F in Johnson City. After the members meeting, the board of directors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m.

During the regular meeting, the directors will elect their officers.

Both meetings are open to the public; however, social distancing will apply.

The board of directors is made up of seven members. PEC directors are elected by the co-op’s members in the districts they represent.

In the recent elections, Rister held off Anthony Hurley. This is Rister’s second term on the board. He was first elected in June 2018.

In District 6, Graf won his third term on the PEC board by beating out two challengers: Doug Faseler and Dave Hindman. PEC members first elected Graf in June 2015.

This also marks the beginning of Akers’ third term as District 7 director. She held off challenger Andrew Wilson to win re-election. She was first elected in June 2015.

PEC is a members-owned electric cooperative. It has 351,000 active accounts with more than 295,000 members. It has 875 employees with about 23,309 miles of transmission lines.

Visit the PEC website for more information on the cooperative.

