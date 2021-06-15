George F. Gott of Round Mountain passed away June 5, 2021

George F. Gott passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at home in Round Mountain, Texas. He was born on October 23, 1935, in Pershing, Iowa, to Kenneth Gott and Mae (Perron) Gott.

George went to many schools growing up. He acquired many life skills and talents along the way that would prove to be useful throughout his life. He always found time to play baseball and was exceptionally good playing all sports.

In July 1955, George joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base, where he met Shara Beals, who would later become his wife in May 1961. George was stationed in Germany and served in the Vietnam and Korean War era during his time in the Air Force.

After their final station at Lackland AFB, George and Shara moved to Round Mountain, where he was instrumental in establishing the Round Mountain Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department always participated in parades, which George thoroughly enjoyed.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shara Gott; sons, David Ross Gott of Round Rock and Robert George Gott; daughter, Lori Lynn Cantrell of Round Mountain; nine grandchildren, Cory Gott, Rebekah Gott, Cameron Gott, and James Cantrell, all of Round Mountain, Schuyler Gibbons and Jordan Gott, both of Hutto, Lisa Tatsch of Dripping Springs, Blake Simpson of Austin, and Brady Simpson of Fort Worth; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

George touched so many people in his lifetime. He will always be remembered.

A graveside service honoring George is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Round Mountain Cemetery.