RV park burglar caught on camera
Law enforcement needs help identifying a suspect who burglarized several buildings at an RV park south of Briggs on June 9.
According to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, a security camera recorded the person inside a building at the Red Barn RV Park and Apartments at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. The park is located at 890 U.S. 183 and CR 212. Though it has a Florence mailing address, it is within Burnet County.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office on its non-emergency line, 512-756-8080. The case number is BC21-0729.
People can also provide tips through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-866-756-8477. All tipsters remain anonymous, but information could lead to a cash reward.