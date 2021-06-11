RV park burglar caught on camera

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding a burglary of several buildings at the Red Barn Ranch RV Park and Apartments on U.S. 183 south of Briggs at the CR 212 intersection. Courtesy photo

Law enforcement needs help identifying a suspect who burglarized several buildings at an RV park south of Briggs on June 9.

According to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, a security camera recorded the person inside a building at the Red Barn RV Park and Apartments at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. The park is located at 890 U.S. 183 and CR 212. Though it has a Florence mailing address, it is within Burnet County.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office on its non-emergency line, 512-756-8080. The case number is BC21-0729.

People can also provide tips through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-866-756-8477. All tipsters remain anonymous, but information could lead to a cash reward.

