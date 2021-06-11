GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 14
Highland Lakes governments are keeping busy the week of June 14 with a slate of meetings. Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, June 14
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano
- discussion and possible action to accept $15,974 grant from the Texas Water Development Board
- discussion and possible action on approving bond with Western Surety Company for Colin McClung
Marble Falls Independent School District Board
6 p.m. special meeting
MFISD Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action regarding juvenile case manager
- discussion and possible action to approve proposed 2021-22 budget
Tuesday, June 15
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- approving amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 budget
- request for a building permit extension for a property located at 100 Lighthouse Drive
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discussion and possible action on approving the Meadowlakes Public Facilities Corp. amended bylaws
- discussion and possible action appointing members to the Meadowlakes Public Facility Corp.
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action on entering a project agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the Nature Heights Drive low-water crossing upgrade
- continuation and possible action on entering an interlocal agreement with the Marble Falls Independent School District to hire a juvenile case manager
- discussion and possible action regarding a preliminary plat for Phase 1 of the Thunder Rock subdivision
Wednesday, June 16
Hotel-Motel Tax Advisory Committee
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
On the agenda: Presentations by organizations applying for funding from the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Hotel Occupancy Tax Budget
Thursday, June 17
Pedernales Electric Cooperative
9 a.m. annual membership meeting; 10 a.m. regular Board meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the cooperative’s website for more information.
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Cottonwood Shores Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.