GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 14

Highland Lakes governments are keeping busy the week of June 14 with a slate of meetings. Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, June 14

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Llano County Courthouse, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action to accept $15,974 grant from the Texas Water Development Board

discussion and possible action on approving bond with Western Surety Company for Colin McClung

Marble Falls Independent School District Board

6 p.m. special meeting

MFISD Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding juvenile case manager

discussion and possible action to approve proposed 2021-22 budget

Tuesday, June 15

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

approving amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 budget

request for a building permit extension for a property located at 100 Lighthouse Drive

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Meadowlakes Municipal Offices, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on approving the Meadowlakes Public Facilities Corp. amended bylaws

discussion and possible action appointing members to the Meadowlakes Public Facility Corp.

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on entering a project agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for the Nature Heights Drive low-water crossing upgrade

continuation and possible action on entering an interlocal agreement with the Marble Falls Independent School District to hire a juvenile case manager

discussion and possible action regarding a preliminary plat for Phase 1 of the Thunder Rock subdivision

Wednesday, June 16

Hotel-Motel Tax Advisory Committee

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: Presentations by organizations applying for funding from the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Hotel Occupancy Tax Budget

Thursday, June 17

Pedernales Electric Cooperative

9 a.m. annual membership meeting; 10 a.m. regular Board meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the cooperative’s website for more information.

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Cottonwood Shores Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

