Burnet County Jail bookings for June 4-10

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 4-10, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Seth Allen Barnes, 26, of Bertram was arrested June 4: speeding, credit/debit card abuse. Released June 6 on $10,500 bond.

Austin William Flores, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested June 4: possession of controlled substance. Released June 8 on credit for time served.

Frank Allen Frischmann, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 4: displaying wrong license plate, evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Released June 7 on $10,500 bond.

Rocky Gwin, 34, of Meadowlakes was arrested June 4: resisting arrest/search/transport.

Robert Lee Herrman Jr., 37, of Kingsland was arrested June 4: bond forfeiture-tamper/fabricate physical evidence, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 23, of Kingsland was arrested June 4: surety surrender-evading arrest/detention.

Marcus Jerome Tyler, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 4: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Daniel Enriquez-Delacruz, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 5: driving while intoxicated. Released June 7 on $1,500 bond.

Johnie Aaron Ivy, 39, of Meadowlakes was arrested June 5: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Thelma Pauline Peeples, 64, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5: criminal trespass. Released June 6 on personal recognizance.

Cruz Castillo, 19, of Spicewood was arrested June 6: violation of bond/protective order. Released June 7 on $5,000 bond.

Juan Bernardo Diaz-Levano, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested June 6: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 7 on $2,500 bond.

Jadyn Blaine Thielepape, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 6: theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Dianna Lynn Trejo, 49, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 6: aggravated assault of date/family/household member.

William Shirl Acuff, 52, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 7: SRA-indecency with child-exposes, SRA-indecency with child-sexual contact, motion to revoke-sex offender’s duty to register.

Lorraine Flores, 36, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 7: theft of property, public intoxication. Released June 9 on $2,000 bond.

Hope Garcia, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested June 7: aggravated assault of date/family/household member, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Juanita Martinez Garcia, 58, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 7: possession of controlled substance. Released June 10 to outside agency.

Schaneece Ileen Ramon, 48, of Kingsland was arrested June 7: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released June 9 on $25,000 bond.

Candice Rachel Woody, 39, of Kingsland was arrested June 7: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released June 10 to outside agency.

Stephanie Nicole Zimmerman, 40, of Llano was arrested June 7: bond revocation-aggravated assault of date/family/household member. Released June 9 to outside agency.

Quentin Mayo Buetow, 22, of Burnet was arrested June 8: theft of mail/identification information/addresses, credit/debit card abuse, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, surety surrender-possession of marijuana, surety surrender-possession of controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Roger Ortiz, 20, of Burnet was arrested June 8: failure to appear-accident involving damage.

Don Russel Plant, 43, of Bertram was arrested June 8: assault causing bodily injury.

Hannah Marie Royal, 21, of Burnet was arrested June 8: credit/debit card abuse.

Saul Suarez, 20, of Burnet was arrested June 8: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $6,000 bond.

James Robert Allen III, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 9: possession of controlled substance, expired license plate/registration. Released June 10 on $2,500 bond.

Shawn Britton, 42, of Burnet was arrested June 9: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Chad Hutton, 53, of Burnet was arrested June 9: criminal mischief. Released June 10 on $2,500 bond.

Robbin Warren Amos, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 10: disorderly conduct-exposure.

Charles Dillion Chittim, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 10: aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Aaron Allen Harris, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 10: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Lacy Lynn Parks, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 10: injury to child/elderly/disabled person.

Tracy Renee Stafford, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 10: theft of mail, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Travis Wayne Wright, 22, of Llano was arrested June 10: driving while intoxicated.