New Marble Falls High School swim coach has Junior Olympics experience

Elizabeth Zamagni brings many years of experience to her new role as the Marble Falls High School head swimming coach. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

For the first time in its three-year history, the Marble Falls High School swimming program has a head coach. Elizabeth Zamagni will take on the role. She is the former U.S. National Junior Olympic Team developmental team coach.

Zamagni was already on the Marble Falls staff as a middle school physical education teacher and assistant tennis coach. Her hiring was announced June 8 after it was approved by the Marble Falls Independent School District.

Zamagni has an extensive background in swimming. She won a high school championship in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and competed on the swim team at Simmons College in Boston, where she qualified for the NCAA regional meet and was an all-scholastic athlete all four years. She earned dual master’s degrees in elementary and special education.

She coached eight different teams while living in Boston and moved to Austin in September 2019 to join the coaching staff for the U.S. National Junior Olympic Team. She worked with swimmers ages 12 and younger. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, U.S. Swimming decided to focus on high school and collegiate athletes, and Zamagni applied to Marble Falls ISD.

The three-year-old Marble Falls swim team only has a few athletes, so Zamagni will focus on building a program.

“One of my first head coaching jobs was with the YMCA swim team that had dropped down to 22 or 23 athletes,” she said. “They were going to cut the program. (After I took over), we ended up with 47 athletes, and we walked away with two championship titles. I light the fire. I love having the opportunity to create something that wasn’t there before.”

She’s contacted a number of area pools for practice space and has her athletes participating in yoga and pilates for flexibility and strength.

Zamagni says swimming is more than a competitive sport.

“It’s a discipline you can carry forth,” she said. “I believe being an athlete teaches you discipline, and you take those skills into college and life and jobs.”

The Texas high school swim season runs from November through February.

