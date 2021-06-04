Marble Falls ISD seeks full-time truancy officer, asks city for funding

The Marble Falls Independent School District is turning to the city of Marble Falls to fund a full-time truancy officer position for the next two years. However, several councilors pushed back against the request during the City Council meeting June 1.

Truancy officers play a necessary role in school districts, overseeing the daily attendance of enrolled students and pursuing legal action when requirements are not met. The previous officer worked on a mostly volunteer basis and was compensated $12,000 a year by the district, MFISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jeff Gasaway explained during the meeting.

To fill the vacancy, the district is pursuing a full-time employee with a $55,000 annual salary. However, because of budget shortfalls, the district is asking for to enter an interlocal agreement with the city.

“This was an expense we weren’t prepared to incur (at this time),” Gasaway said.

If approved, the city would absorb salary costs during the next school year and split it evenly with the district the year after. By the 2023-24 school year, the district would assume full financial responsibility for the position.

Councilor Dee Haddock pressed Gasaway for details to explain why the district is experiencing budget issues.

“So, even though we see an increase in valuation of properties, you are not benefiting from an increase in whole tax dollars flowing into the ISD?” Haddock asked.

Increased valuations can negatively impact the district because of recapture, a process in which the state takes funding from property wealthy districts and redistributes to others, Gasaway explained. This is also known as Robin Hood.

“In years past, before House Bill 3 (passed in 2019), school districts would benefit by rises in property values by receiving more tax values, but we have seen a reduction in taxes being collected,” Gasaway said. “We’re in a position where we would be looking at, potentially, a deficit budget if we don’t do some significant reduction measures.

Outside of local property tax revenues, district funding is also based on average daily attendance (ADA), which allots a specific dollar amount per student to the district. However, the pandemic negatively impacted student enrollment and attendance, which affects the budget.

Haddock noted that the boundaries of the district do not coincide with the Marble Falls city limits and that students from surrounding cities, including Granite Shoals and Meadowlakes, go to schools within the district.

“Are you going to the county and Granite Shoals to get money from them instead of just coming to Marble Falls?” Haddock asked.

Marble Falls Municipal Judge Cheryl Pounds told councilors that 70 percent of district truancy cases involve students living within Marble Falls city limits. Pounds is also the district’s truancy judge.

“There has to be some equity here,” Councilor Dave Rhodes said.

By the end of the meeting, the council voted to continue the discussion at the next meeting, instructing both city staff and the district to consider spreading the salary cost between Marble Falls and other municipalities within MFISD.

brigid@thepicayune.com