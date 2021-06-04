Divers recover man’s body from Lake LBJ

The body of a 33-year-old Colorado man was recovered by divers from Lake LBJ on June 3 after he went down a waterslide into the lake and did not resurface.

The man was at a Horseshoe Bay home when he slid into the water at about 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department statement.

Units from Texas Parks and Wildlife, Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue, Marble Falls Area EMS, the Lower Colorado River Authority, the Horseshoe Bay and Granite Shoals police departments, and the Kingsland and Buchanan volunteer fire departments responded to the emergency call.

Authorities located the man’s body with side-scan sonar in 15 feet of water. Dive teams from the Kingsland and Buchanan volunteer fire departments recovered the body.

TPWD officials said an autopsy is pending.

The man’s name has not been released yet pending notification of family.

editor@thepicayune.com