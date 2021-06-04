Burnet County Jail bookings for May 28-June 3, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 28-June 3, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cody Wayne Horton, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested May 28: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Jerry Pearson, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested May 28: driving while intoxicated. Released May 29 on $1,500 bond.

Charles A. Relf, 62, of Burnet was arrested May 28: disorderly conduct-discharge/display of firearm. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Shanon Glen Williams, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 28: bond revocation-impersonating public servant.

Miguel Bernardo Chagolla, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested May 29: failure to identify as fugitive from justice, assault by contact-family violence, public intoxication. Released May 31 on $2,000 bond.

Ariana Jackelline Garcia, 24, of Bertram was arrested May 29: failure to appear-organized retail theft. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Celia Soledad Garcia, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 29: abandoning/endangering child-criminal neglect. Released May 31 on $2,500 bond.

Teri Frances Lum, 71, of Bertram was arrested May 29: criminal mischief. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Isaiah Anthony Rodriguez, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 29: sexual assault.

Anton A. Anisimov, 49, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 30: driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substance.

Elba Luther Cook, 84, was arrested May 30: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 31 on personal recognizance.

Joel James Reynolds, 33, of Kingsland was arrested May 30: failure to appear-aggravated assault with deadly weapon, motion to revoke-aggravated assault with deadly weapon, possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug.

Nicole Deharde Lindner, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested May 31: accident involving damage to vehicle. Released June 1 on $1,500 bond.

Anthony Michael Arce, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 1: SRA-aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Stacey Melvin Davis, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested June 1: surety surrender-failure to identify as fugitive from justice.

Brandon Michael Thomas Dehart, 23, of Burnet was arrested June 1: indecency with child-exposes.

Christopher Allen Mullins, 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 1: driving with invalid license, SRA-burglary of habitation.

Michael Stephen Murphy, 63, of Burnet was arrested June 1: driving while intoxicated. Released June 2 on $7,500 bond.

Seth Lee Levering, 19, of Burnet was arrested June 2: violation of bond/protective order, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fortino Miguel Salazar, 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 2: capias pro fine-public intoxication, capias pro fine-open container-driver, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license.

Lucas Jan Chizzonte, 37, of Spicewood was arrested June 3: violation of bond/protective order, harassment. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Taylor Dawn Hammack, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested June 3: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Seth Lee Levering, 19, of Burnet was arrested June 3: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal mischief.