Storms hit Highland Lakes, closing roads, sweeping away cars, knocking out power

Low-water crossings across Horseshoe Bay were closed Thursday, June 3, including this one at Slick Rock Creek, as rain inundated the Highland Lakes. More rain is expected through the weekend. This image is from a video shared by Clint Pohler to the Lake LBJ Broadcast Facebook group.

A stormfront rumbling across the Highland Lakes on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, June 2-3, brought rain, high winds, and lightning along with structure damage and stranded vehicles.

More rain is expected through the weekend.

Rainfall amounts ranged from just below an inch to 2.5 inches across the Highland Lakes with a few isolated pockets approaching 3 inches.

The city of Horseshoe Bay alerted residents Thursday that all of its low-water crossings were closed and would remain so through the rest of the day.

Llano County emergency units responded to a report of two vehicles swept away by water on FM 2241 northwest of Llano. Reports stated that the people from those vehicles were eventually found safe and the vehicles were recovered.

Agencies reported getting calls for downed trees and limbs as well as water over roads. The Pedernales Electric Cooperative and the Central Texas Electric Cooperative responded to power outages in their areas.

Officials are reminding people not to drive through flooded roads or moving water. Those who go around barricades could face a ticket and/or fine.

According to the National Weather Service, storm chances are 70-80 percent on Friday and Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday.

