Marble Falls OKs new apartment complex

Conceptual designs of the proposed parcHAUS Marble Falls apartments show unit parking garages and building facades. The Marble Falls City Council approved conditional use permits for construction of a new apartment complex near the Marble Falls High School. Rendering by Provident Realty Advisors

Developers of a new 192-unit apartment complex in Marble Falls might begin pursuing building permits and move toward initial construction after the City Council granted conditional use permits for the project during its June 1 meeting.

Located on 17.61 acres of land just off of Mustang Drive near Marble Falls High School, the complex will have a pod-like layout and outdoor common spaces. It is proposed by Provident Realty Advisors.

The development was previously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission at a May 6 meeting.

Completion of the project will likely take 18 months, according to Thomas Hill, director of Single Family for Rent Development for the developer.

Before approving the project, council members asked Hill and City Planner Scarlet Moreno about parking, emergency vehicle access, and other logistics. Because the proposed complex is located close to the high school, council members also expressed concerns about traffic.

“Was there any discussion over a new traffic light being put in (on Mustang Drive)?” Councilor Bryan Walker asked.

“Every resident will be pinned there (when school lets out),” Councilor Craig Magerkurth added.

“That’s what I’m saying,” Walker agreed. “And then people could start making bad decisions, and we could have an accident there at 8 a.m.”

To address these issues, permit conditions require that developers conduct a Traffic Impact Analysis, Moreno explained. Additionally, a dedicated left-turn lane must be constructed for resident use.

The developer also must adhere to the following conditions:

platting the property before beginning construction;

ensuring property lighting remains DarkSky compliant;

determining whether sewer lines have sufficient capacity to service the development and constructing new ones if necessary;

constructing a sidewalk adjacent to Mustang Drive that leads to the school campus;

and constructing a masonry wall buffer between the property and nearby residential lots.

