Marble Falls job fair is virtual and in person June 11; register now

Job seekers and employers can mix and mingle with one another at the Marble Falls Job Fair from 2-6 p.m. June 11 at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. Participants can also attend virtually from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The hybrid event is hosted by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area and the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Job-seeking attendees can register for the event through an online portal accessible through the library website. In addition to contact information, hopeful employees should upload a work resume for employers to view.

Once registered, participants can browse the list of registered employees and schedule online discussions.

Hiring managers and businesses can sign up to participate by visiting the employer portal, where they will leave basic information about their company and what kind of employees they need.

For information about future job sources, resources, and more, visit the Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area website.

