Free and inexpensive online small-business courses in June

9 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Austin SCORE and the Burnet Chamber of Commerce unveiled a list of June online courses aimed at helping small-business owners and entrepreneurs find success.

The courses range in cost from free to $15 and cover a range of small-business topics for those who already own a business, are just getting started, or are thinking about it. 

Austin SCORE taps a number of experienced entrepreneurs, small-business owners, executives, and corporate managers to share their knowledge. Topics include health coverage, taxes, social media, business plans, lending, and more.

A free course titled Going into Business with Family and Friends is 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Attorneys Terry Belt and Laura Fowler will cover the common mistakes people often make when starting a business with relatives or friends. 

Meshell Baker, an international business and entrepreneur speaker, is hosting Women: Ditch the Imposter Syndrome and Unleash Your Superpowers on Tuesday, June 8, from 1:30-3 p.m. She will discuss how women can deal with the sense that they don’t belong and how they can become more confident. The course is free.

Check out the complete lineup of online courses on the Austin SCORE workshop page

