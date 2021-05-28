Rain could delay MFHS graduation

The Marble Falls Independent School District is considering alternate graduation plans for high school ceremonies with rain in the forecast. Photo by Diana Cox

Rainy weather could change graduation plans for Marble Falls High School students set to walk the stage Friday, May 28. The school district will continue to monitor weather conditions and find safe solutions, said Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen.

According to the Weather Channel, Marble Falls is expected to see rain throughout the weekend, beginning at noon Friday.

Previously, graduations for both Marble Falls High School and Falls Career High School were planned for Friday evening. Alternate graduation plans for tonight’s Marble Falls High School ceremony have been posted on the Marble Falls ISD Facebook page as the district prepares for possible weather complications.

Updates will be posted via social media if the plan is implemented, Allen said.

Plans include delaying ceremonies for Marble Falls High School until 9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, or 2 p.m. Sunday, depending on what the weather allows.

Project Graduation, an event organized by Marble Falls High School parents to provide a safe environment for students to celebrate after the event, will “occur independently of decisions made about the Marble Falls graduation activities,” Allen said. This year, participating students will be bussed to High 5 Bowling and Entertainment in Lakeway.

Ceremonies for Falls Career High School students will not change as ceremonies are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday inside the Marble Falls High School auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

“It is our expectation that, no matter what happens with the Marble Falls High School commencement scheduled for this evening, the Falls Career commencement will continue on,” Allen said.

brigid@thepicayune.com