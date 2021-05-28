Go wild this summer with Marble Falls library reading challenge

Marble Falls Public Library’s Misty Smith invites youths to join her in the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge for a chance at prizes and fun. The challenge is June 1-July 29. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Summer break is here, and it’s time for students to pick up a book — for fun — during the Marble Falls Public Library reading challenge. This year’s theme is Tails and Tales, and kids can win “wild” prizes, including tickets to the Exotic Resort Zoo in Johnson City, a tablet, and more.

The program is June 1-July 29. Parents can register their children for free online through the library’s Beanstack link.

“We’re really trying to encourage kids to read this summer,” said Misty Smith, the library’s youth librarian.

She knows kids have many options for spending their time during the break but said reading can take them on adventures and introduce them to new places and people.

During the challenge, kids read books to earn tickets for a prize giveaway on July 30.

“For every eight hours they read, they get a badge, which is equivalent to a ticket for the drawing,” Smith said. “And the more you read, the more badges you earn. Every time you earn a badge, you get another ticket for the drawing.”

Families can visit the Marble Falls Public Library online or in person at 101 Main St., where Smith and the rest of the staff are always ready to assist in book selections.

Visit the library’s youth webpage for more information. A good place to find the latest library happenings is its Facebook page. The library recently had to restart its Facebook page from the ground up, so those who “liked” the old page will need to reconnect.

The library also can be reached at 830-693-3023.

daniel@thepicayune.com