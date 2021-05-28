Burnet County Jail bookings for May 21-27, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 21-27, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mark Anthony Castellon, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested May 21: failure to identify as fugitive, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-assault by contact-family violence.

Garry Dave Douglas, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested May 21: unlawfully carrying weapon. Released May 22 on $2,500 bond.

Gregory Chuck Hughes, 66, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 21: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 22 on $4,000 bond.

James Kevin Lilly, 42, of Meadowlakes was arrested May 21: motion to revoke bond-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Anthony Wayne Lovett, 28, of Bertram was arrested May 21: aggravated assault with deadly weapon, capias pro fine-driving with invalid license, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Daniel Alberto Moreno, 41, of Bertram was arrested May 21: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

David Don Pierce, 54, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 21: unlawful possession of firearm by felon. Released May 22 on $3,000 bond.

Johnnie Lee Dalton Rudd, 23, of Kingsland was arrested May 21: bail jumping/failure to appear, bond forfeiture-evading arrest/detention with vehicle, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-possession of controlled substance.

Michael Allen Volz, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested May 21: theft of property, theft of service.

Brian Keith Alexander, 47, of Burnet was arrested May 22: violation of bond/protective order. Released May 23 on $3,000 bond.

Jack Dilon Dickison, 28, of Burnet was arrested May 22: evading arrest/detention on foot. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Brittany Nicole Gwynne, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 22: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 23 on $2,500 bond.

Jonathan Lee Kuhn, 35, of Bertram was arrested May 22: assault on pregnant person. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Saul L. Carreon, 41, of Bertram was arrested May 23: interfering with emergency request for assistance, assault by contact-family violence. Released May 24 on $3,500 bond.

Cynthia Long Proctor, 61, of Burnet was arrested May 23: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 24 on $1,000 bond.

Carl Wayne Scott, 46, of Burnet was arrested May 23: driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Fred Vaughn Thomas, 52, of Kingsland was arrested May 23: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released May 27 on $20,000 bond.

Chad Erick Hyden, 39, of Bertram was arrested May 24: driving while intoxicated. Released May 25 on $5,000 bond.

Weston Dale James, 29, of Bertram was arrested May 24: theft of property.

Mary Juliet Diamond, 29, of Spicewood was arrested May 25: robbery. Released May 27 on $15,000 bond.

Mandy Renee McMeans, 40, of Burnet was arrested May 25: failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order, disorderly conduct, city ordinance violation.

Sandy Louise Petty, 46, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 25: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Shaqusha Washington, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested May 25: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, failure to appear-theft of property, no valid driver’s license, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility.

Enrique Flores Jr., 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 26: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Abraham Moses Garner, 28, of Burnet was arrested May 26: possession of controlled substance, interfering with public duties. Released May 27 on $3,000 bond.

Matthew Glenn Hopkins, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 26: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury.

Rose Isabelle Karl, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested May 26: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, possession of marijuana.

Israel Geronimo Martinez, 33, of Burnet was arrested May 26: bond forfeiture-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released May 27 on $60,000 bond.

Cody Allen Shaw, 29, of Kingsland was arrested May 26: failure to appear-resisting arrest, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, no driver’s license in possession. Released May 27 to outside agency.

Anthony Michael Arce, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested May 27: aggravated sexual assault of child, sexual perform child employ induce/authorize.

Ryan Cory Hart, 38, of Spicewood was arrested May 27: bond revocation-theft of property.

Michael Anthony Mattern, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 27: possession of controlled substance, unlawfully carrying weapon.

Janet Nicole Stevenson, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested May 27: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.