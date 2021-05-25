Marble Falls and Falls Career seniors graduate May 28

Graduating classes from Marble Falls High School and Falls Career High School will walk the stage May 28. Photo by Diana Cox

Senior classes from Marble Falls High School and Falls Career High School both will graduate May 28. Unlike last year, masks will not be required during the events; however, social distancing protocols will be followed. Tickets are limited to eight per student.

Fifty-six Falls Career High School graduates will walk the stage at 5:30 p.m. in the Marble Falls High School auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive. This is the alternate high school’s largest graduating class since it was founded in 2002.

Later that evening, 230 Marble Falls High School students will graduate. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, also at 2101 Mustang Drive.

Marble Falls High School students were given six tickets for the home side of the stadium and two on the visitor side. Invited guests and family members are asked to social distance by staying with their ticketed groups.

Both ceremonies will be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

In case of inclement weather, check the Marble Falls ISD website or follow @MarbleFallsISD on Twitter for updates.

