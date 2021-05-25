DEAN’S LIST: Faith Academy of Marble Falls
Faith Academy of Marble Falls released its Dean’s List for spring 2021.
Academically recognized students by grade are:
Elementary Dean’s List All A’s
- Third grade — Emerson Miller, Grace Owens
- Fourth grade — Myla Beltran, Sophia Carmack, Grey Henson, Zach Houy, Lucy Martin, Colt Mason, Leighton May, McKinley Ramsey, Will Solomon
- Fifth grade — Lucas Ahrlett, William Buchholtz, Olivia Dooley, Elizabeth Farmer, Cashton Florcyzkowski, Olivia Kraenzel, Hutton Lehmberg, McKenzie Prevost, Emerson Price, Witten Reinert, Selby Sanchez, Kayla Shaw, Landon Silvers, Braelyn Taylor
Secondary Dean’s List All A’s
- Sixth grade — Ava Beltran, Saige Clowdus, Cooper Hansard, Mason Meredith, Reese Ramsey, Price Rosamond, Kerrington Silvers, Sidney Solomon
- Seventh grade — Andrew Houy, Sawyer Jones, Sierra Jones, Halley Offutt, Taylor May, Addison Taylor
- Eighth grade — Grant Nagle
- Ninth grade — Micah Anderson, Ella Cozby, Brooke Farmer, Seth Jones, Elleson Lehmberg, Taylor Mason, Avery Meredith, Anabelle Merlick, Ella Plante, Claire Poage, Audrianna Poage
- 10th grade — Luke Ehrig, Kara Kwan, Lizzy Lilly, Kendall Mason, Aspen Nelson, Kailey Van Gundy
- 11th grade — Michaela Adcox, Case Coleman, Danny Holland, Emily Murrell, Hanna Nolen, Cody Owens, Libby Ross
- 12th grade — Brianna Fulgham, Gus Henry, Tyler Kwan, Molly Murphy, Grayson Poage, Layton Pratt, Carter Slyker