R.C. Oestreich of Llano passed away May 23, 2021

R.C. Oestreich, born on Jan. 21, 1948, to Rudolph Oestreich and Florence Flint Oestreich, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2021, surrounded by his family.

R.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Florence Oestreich, and wife, Kerren Oestreich.

He is survived by his daughter, Teri Oestreich and fiancé Ricky Napolez of Llano; brother, Ralph Oestreich and wife Patricia of Llano; grandson, Randall Clay Kinsey of Llano; first wife, Sandra Oestreich of Burnet; nephews, Reece Oestreich and wife Beth of Lampasas and Rustin Oestreich and wife Blaine of Lometa; along with great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

R.C. was born and raised in Llano, where he worked as a brick layer, tile setter, and rancher in Castell. The only time he ever left home was to serve his country in Vietnam.

He was a man of faith who loved his family and friends to the end. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Andie L. Murphy VA Hospital. Their caring and support go unmatched.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at the Oestreich Family Cemetery with Pastor Fred Krebs officiating.

Email condolences to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.