His Joshua House Wild Game Dinner fundraiser June 12

Polly and Todd Lewis are staples at His Joshua House's Wild Game Dinner, which is June 12. Todd serves as the facility’s treasurer. The photos on the table are of Donald Wayne Thompson, who was a resident and will be helping at the dinner. Courtesy photo

His Joshua House is holding its fourth annual Wild Game Dinner on June 12. The event is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The dinner is 2-8 p.m. at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church, 8303 RR 1431 West in Buchanan Dam. Tickets are $25 each. Dine in or order to go. The menu includes smoked venison, smoked wild hog, red stag sliders, and venison sausage as well as potato salad, coleslaw, beans, and dessert.

Proceeds benefit His Joshua House, which opened June 1, 2017, as a supportive safe house for men who have addictive behaviors and have made destructive life choices. The facility uses a faith-based, 12-step program to help them recover and regain their lives.

“(The dinner) interacts our guys and board members with the community,” said Dewayne “Scooter” Sanders, His Joshua House co-founder and Wild Game Dinner organizer. “We will be having some of our gentlemen give testimonies and have a couple who have graduated tell us what they were going through and where they are in their lives now.”

The fundraiser also includes live and silent auctions as well as a raffle for a variety of items, including a 2017 Club Car Precedent golf cart. It has been refurbished and comes with a trailer. Raffle tickets are $20 each or $100 for six.

Elite donor packages are also available:

Diamond package for $1,000 — table for eight, eight door prize tickets, $40 in raffle tickets, and a golf cart raffle ticket

Gold package for $750 — six dinner tickets, six door prize tickets, and $30 in raffle tickets

Silver package for $500 — four dinner tickets, four door prize tickets, and $20 in raffle tickets

Bronze package for $250 — two dinner tickets, two door prize tickets, and $10 in raffle tickets

Contact Sanders at 512-876-8125 or scooter@huntskyfall.com for dinner, golf cart, or raffle tickets or for more information about the event.

Email joshuahousetexas@gmail.com for more information about His Joshua House.

