Llano police chase down man wanted in Colorado

A Llano traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit that ended with the arrest of a 37-year-old man wanted out of Colorado on felony theft charges.

Llano police officers pulled over a black pickup truck on Texas 16 just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, for an expired registration. A check on the suspect also determined he had a felony warrant out of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The suspect, identified as Greggory Davis of Llano County, took off on foot. Officers gave chase. Eventually, the man returned to his truck and drove off with officers again in pursuit.

The suspect got his truck stuck in some brush near Hurley Avenue and Ellis Street. Officers secured the truck, and again chased after the man on foot.

The Llano Police Department issued a reverse 9-1-1 call to alert nearby residents of the situation.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office and Burnet Police Department K-9 units arrived to assist in the search. Officers also deployed a drone.

At 8:37 p.m., authorities reported that the suspect was seen fleeing east on Texas 29 near a restaurant.

Officers caught up to Davis at about 8:40 p.m. and took him into custody. He was not armed, officials said.

Officers booked Davis into the Llano County Jail on the felony theft warrant out of Colorado.

The Llano department thanked the other agencies that assisted: the Llano County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, the Burnet Police Department, and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office.

“A special thanks to those officers and deputies who were off duty and responded to assist, and to the K-9 officers who responded and tracked the suspect through the brush,” the department stated on its social media page.

