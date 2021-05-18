Support Community Press

Tips sought in Shady Grove Church burglary

17 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Shady Grove Church burglary

A still image from video of a possible burglary of Shady Grove Church near Bertram.

Three people were caught on camera possibly burglarizing Shady Grove Church, and the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

A surveillance video from Feb. 6 shows three young female suspects forcibly entering the church. Law enforcement believes they left carrying small items in their hands. 

The video of the three suspects is on the BCSO Facebook page.

The church is located on CR 200 about a quarter-mile west of the FM 1174 intersection, north of Bertram.

Officials believe the three might have been driving a gray Kia SUV. 

Anyone with information on the crime or the three suspects is asked to contact BCSO Investigator Kristin Davis at 512-756-8080. Tips can also be made anonymously through Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or its website. 

