Rick Trevino headlines Hill Country Humane Society fundraiser

Country music artist Rick Trevino is performing at Bark in the Park, a fundraiser for the Hill Country Humane Society, on Saturday, May 22, at Haley-Nelson Park in Burnet. Courtesy photo

If you’re an animal lover and love a good time, the Hill Country Humane Society‘s Bark in the Park fundraiser will be a treat. The event is 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Haley-Nelson Park, 1624 Buchanan Drive in Burnet.

A $20 ticket gets you a catered dinner from Southern Grace and live music by Rick Trevino. Tables are $500, and sponsorships are available. You can also bid in live and online auctions and win prizes. Proceeds benefit the Hill Country Humane Society.

“We help over a thousand dogs and cats find new homes every year, and that’s a much bigger need in this area than most people realize,” said David Vaughn, a board member for the local society.

The shelter, located at 9150 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam, provides services to Burnet and Llano counties. It has contracts with both county governments as well as the cities of Burnet, Bertram, Granite Shoals, and Horseshoe Bay to take in homeless dogs and cats.

The facility adopts out animals and coordinates with other shelters and rescue groups to place dogs and cats in forever homes.

Tickets for Bark in the Park are available online, where you can also preview live auction items and bid in the online auction. For more information, call 512-793-5463.

