Police: Marble Falls man repeatedly rams car, says he thought driver had a hostage

Ronald Lee Martin, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested May 16 on a second-degree charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Booking photo from Burnet County Jail

A 59-year-old Marble Falls man was arrested May 16 after an earlier incident during which he repeatedly rammed his Dodge van into another person’s vehicle, according to the Marble Falls Police Department. Ronald Lee Martin told an officer he thought the other driver was holding an elderly man hostage.

Martin was charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened May 3. An officer responding to a welfare check at 6:56 a.m. that day at a Pecan Valley home came across a white Dodge van that had struck a utility pole. Smoke was coming from the van’s engine compartment. The officer also noted a 2006 Nissan Altima on the opposite side of Pecan Valley Drive that “had been struck several times by another vehicle in the front left, the right side, and from the rear,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Neither driver was present, but the officer was able to locate them and a witness. According to the affidavit, the suspect had repeatedly rammed the Altima with his van.

The suspect told the officer he thought the driver of the Altima was holding an elderly man hostage at a nearby home. However, an investigation found “no valid reason to believe that (the other driver) was committing a crime at that time and no lawful authority to use deadly force to restrain (the other driver),” according to the affidavit.

Martin was booked into the Burnet County Jail and was being held as of Monday, May 17, in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

editor@thepicayune.com