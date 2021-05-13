Granite Shoals, private company partner on Rockcrest waterline project

The city of Granite Shoals is sharing the cost of installing a 1,000-foot-long, 6-inch waterline along Rockcrest Drive with Qro Mex Construction, which is building six homes on the road. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The city of Granite Shoals is splitting the $52,000 projected cost of a new waterline along Rockcrest Drive with Qro Mex Construction, which is building eight houses on the street.

The partnership also should save the city time.

“We don’t have the people or the equipment to do it,” City Manager Jeff Looney said.

He estimated it would take city staff five times as long to install the line compared to Qro Mex.

The City Council approved the contract with the construction company during its regular meeting Tuesday, May 11. The agreement calls for the company and city to share the cost of installing the 1,000-foot line as well as two fire hydrants. The waterline will service the homes that Qro Mex is building on Rockcrest.

Under the contract, Qro Mex will design the 6-inch waterline, purchase the materials, and install it. The work will be done up to city standards.

Assistant City Manager Peggy Smith told councilors the city and the construction company have previously had a public-private partnership for work on Prairie Creek Road and South Lake Drive.

In other business, councilors renewed an interlocal agreement with Burnet County that equals $15,000 in labor and equipment for a paving project in Granite Shoals. It was to start last year, but COVID-19 put the brakes on it.

The city will purchase the materials for the project, while the county will provide equipment and additional labor.

“We’re going to do the work ourselves with the county as far as the paving goes,” Looney said. “We can get a big bang for our money.”

The agreement also allows the two entities to work together on other projects as needed.

