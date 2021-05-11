Ronald Norwood Wall of Burnet passed away May 5, 2021

Ronald Norwood Wall of Burnet passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

“Ron,” as he was known, was born Oct. 15, 1946, in Austin and grew up in Spicewood. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was self-employed for most of his life, retiring in 2012.

In his later years, he enjoyed a country life with family and being a member and past president of the Highland Lakes Master Gardener Association. He will be deeply missed by those who love him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norwood and Marie Wall, and daughter, Briget Wall.

He is survived by his lifelong friend, companion, and former wife, Carolyn Peterka of Burnet; two sons, Scott and wife Deanna of Bertram and Dustin and wife Melissa of Lafayette, Colorado; two sisters, Jolene and husband Murray Burnham and Sharon Wall, both of Spicewood; a brother, Gary and wife Donna Wall of Spicewood; as well as five grandchildren and a very large extended family.

A celebration of life event is planned in his honor from 2-4 p.m. May 23 at the Old Spicewood Schoolhouse and Community Center in Spicewood.