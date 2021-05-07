Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 10

5 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Several Highland Lakes city councils, county commissioners courts, and school boards are holding meetings the week of May 10. Check agendas/websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, May 10

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda

  • discussion on burn ban
  • presentation by Llano River Rail Road
  • discussion and possible action on proclaiming July as First Responders Month in Llano County

Tuesday, May 11

Marble Falls City Council

8 a.m. special meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • canvass of May 1 election returns
  • administration of oaths of office 
  • discussion of strategic planning 

Llano Independent School District Board of Trustees

8 a.m. special meeting via Zoom

Check school district website for link to Zoom.

On the agenda: Canvass of May 1 election results

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

8:30 a.m. special meeting

Facebook Live

On the agenda: Discussion of MFISD face covering requirements

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda

  • discussion and possible action on several subdivision plats
  • discussion and possible action on fiscal year 2022 budget policy

Granite Shoals City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

