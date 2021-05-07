GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 10

Several Highland Lakes city councils, county commissioners courts, and school boards are holding meetings the week of May 10. Check agendas/websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, May 10

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 801 Ford St., Llano

On the agenda:

discussion on burn ban

presentation by Llano River Rail Road

discussion and possible action on proclaiming July as First Responders Month in Llano County

Tuesday, May 11

Marble Falls City Council

8 a.m. special meeting

Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

canvass of May 1 election returns

administration of oaths of office

discussion of strategic planning

Llano Independent School District Board of Trustees

8 a.m. special meeting via Zoom

Check school district website for link to Zoom.

On the agenda: Canvass of May 1 election results

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

8:30 a.m. special meeting

Facebook Live

On the agenda: Discussion of MFISD face covering requirements

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on several subdivision plats

discussion and possible action on fiscal year 2022 budget policy

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com