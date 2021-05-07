Burnet County Jail bookings for April 30-May 6

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 30-May 6, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brian Keith Alexander, 47, of Burnet was arrested April 30: aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, motor vehicle registration requirement, expired driver’s license, assault by contact-family violence. Released May 2 on $27,500 bond.

Kaitlan Danielle Robinson, 32, of Burnet was arrested April 30: bond forfeiture-burglary of habitation, bond forfeiture-theft of firearm, bond forfeiture-credit/debit card abuse, bond forfeiture-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 18, of Llano was arrested May 1: criminal mischief.

Peggy Lakrisha Blevins, 39, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 2: driving while intoxicated. Released May 3 on $500 bond.

Laurence Bryan Bruton, 74, of Burnet was arrested May 2: assault causing bodily injury. Released May 3 on $1,000 bond.

Russell Troy Fairman, 33, of Kingsland was arrested May 2: aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released May 3 on $25,000 bond.

Matthew Austin Laplante, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested May 2: criminal mischief.

Ginger Lynn St. Francis, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested May 2: hindering apprehension/prosecution.

Megan Michaela Lynn Gibson, 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 3: driving while intoxicated. Released May 4 on $500 bond.

Deven Wayne Elliott, 19, of Burnet was arrested May 4: capias pro fine-disregarding stop sign, theft of property. Released May 6 on $500 bond.

Oscar Ferrusquia-Ortiz, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 4: SRA-possession of controlled substance, violation of bond/protective order.

Kaitlan Danielle Robinson, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 4: violation of bond/protective order, theft of firearm, unauthorized use of vehicle.

Makiol Jonathan Estrada, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 5: criminal mischief.

Austin McKnight Myers, 22, of Spicewood was arrested May 5: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, possession of dangerous drug. Released May 6 on $4,000 bond.

Brianna Kay Pistole, 22, of Spicewood was arrested May 5: possession of controlled substance, fraudulent possession/use of credit/debit card, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Jared Marshall Tisdel, 36, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 5: failure to appear-unlawful possession of firearm by felon, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Oscar Ferrusquia-Ortiz, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 6: bond revocation-assault on family/household member.

Zackery Kyle Mayer, 23, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 6: capias pro fine-violation of safety of animals.

Roslyn Christina Nokes, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 6: theft of property.