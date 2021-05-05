Marble Falls Current swim team season starts May 18

The Current summer swim team based in Marble Falls starts its season May 18. An informational meeting is May 14. The team is open to toddlers through adults. File photo by Daniel Clifton

The Marble Falls Current swim team is ready to hit the pool. Head coach Krystal (Lunsford) Martinez is hosting an informational meeting May 14 for interested swimmers. The team is open to toddlers through adults.

Email Martinez at thecurrentusa@gmail.com for the location and time of the meeting as well as more information on the team.

The Current competes in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation. Practices are 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, May 18 through the end of the school year, and then 9 a.m. Tuesdays, starting June 1, at the Marble Falls city pool, 305 Buena Vista Drive.

The team is divided into three groups according to skill level: gold, silver, and bronze. Martinez conducts a 25-yard swim test to determine groups. Competitions are also divided into age groups.

Swimmers can progress from group to group as the season continues based on improvement.

“They can most definitely work up as the season goes,” Martinez said.

She is talking with federation officials about hosting a meet Saturday, June 26.

“But with COVID-19, everybody is still trying to figure things out,” she said.

As a lifelong swimmer, Martinez knows the benefits of the sport as well as being part of a team.

“It’s great to be a part of a group because you become a family,” she said. “Hard work becomes not so hard when you’re surrounded by people who build you up.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com