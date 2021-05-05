Kingsland man killed after debris smashes through windshield on RR 1431

A 60-year-old Kingsland man died Monday, May 3, after a metal object smashed through his windshield and struck him while he was driving on RR 1431.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Van Cannon was traveling north in a 2004 Jeep Liberty on RR 1431 about a mile and a half north of Kingsland at 4:28 p.m. He was in the left lane when a southbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado drove over a metal object in the road.

The object crashed through the Liberty’s windshield and hit Van Cannon. His vehicle went off the road and rolled over.

Van Cannon was pronounced dead at the scene.

editor@thepicayune.com