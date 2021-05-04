Horseshoe Bay town hall meeting is May 11

A city of Horseshoe Bay town hall is 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, in the Horseshoe Bay Resort Yacht Club ballroom, 1009 Horseshoe Bay Blvd.

Mayor Cynthia Clinesmith will update residents on city actions and answer questions. Attendees can meet with city department heads, including police, fire, utilities, finance, tax information, technology/internet, development services, and public works.

City Council members will be present to share details on various topics.

“There (will) be a 20- or 30-minute presentation by the mayor,” City Manager Stan Farmer said. “Then, we’ll have everybody break out to go to different tables. We’ll have people manning those tables to meet and greet and discuss things.”

The city holds town halls once a year.

“We want to help educate our citizens and be transparent by educating them on what we do with their tax money,” Farmer said. “It’s very informative and will help citizens know more.”

At the town hall, residents also can register for the CivicReady and WarnCentralTexas systems, which send out automatic emergency and city information alerts via email or texts.

Call City Hall at 830-598-8741 for more information on the town hall.

jfierro@thepicayune.com