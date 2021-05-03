PEC offers tips to avoid scams as Meadowlakes residents report fake workers

Scammers posing as employees of the Pedernales Electric Cooperative recently knocked on doors in Meadowlakes. According to a post on the social media platform Next Door Marble Falls, a group of young men were going door to door, posing as PEC representatives selling solar panels. The notice was posted by Meadowlakes City Councilor Jesse Loffgreen.

PEC released information about how to spot trouble, including what not to expect from co-op workers.

“PEC field employees and contractors carry authorization and will never ask for payment,” said PEC in a published statement. “Never let your guard down when it comes to scams.”

According to PEC, workers will never:

sell products or services by phone or door to door, including solar panels, energy audits, tree trimming, or “important energy-saving initiatives.”

call to threaten a service disconnection if payment is not made immediately

ask you to pay with a prepaid card

call from an out-of-state number

instruct you not to call any other PEC number to make a payment

have a technician call you to say they are coming out to disconnect power

request a cash payment at your home or business

threaten a service disconnection on holidays or weekends

These suspicious activities should be reported to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080.

No official reports of recent instances were made to Meadowlakes city officials, City Manager Johnnie Thompson said.

Although Meadowlakes is a gated community, the city sees some in-and-out traffic with people visiting City Hall and Hidden Falls Golf Course and restaurant and utility workers doing their jobs, said Director of Gate Security Don Wheeler in a posted response. He asked for residents’ input on whether more restrictions should be put in place.

“We are here to serve the community, so I would appreciate all of the input I can get regarding this topic so it can be discussed with the other POA directors and policies changed if needed,” Wheeler posted.

Meadowlakes residents can call City Hall at 830-693-2951 to address the issue or report similar experiences.

brigid@thepicayune.com