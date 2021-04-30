GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 3

Check agendas/websites to see if these government bodies are holding meetings in person, virtually, or both.

Tuesday, May 4

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action declaring results of the May 1 elections

recognition of outgoing Mayor John Packer’s service to the community

newly elected city officials to take oaths of office

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Highland Haven City Council

7 p.m. regular meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Wednesday, May 5

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

director’s report

discussion on fiscal year 2021-22 budget

Thursday, May 6

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Cottonwood Shores City Council meetings are held online

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

