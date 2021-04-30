Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 3

19 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas/websites to see if these government bodies are holding meetings in person, virtually, or both.

Tuesday, May 4 

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action declaring results of the May 1 elections
  • recognition of outgoing Mayor John Packer’s service to the community 
  • newly elected city officials to take oaths of office 

Meadowlakes City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes 

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information

Highland Haven City Council 

7 p.m. regular meeting

Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven 

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information. 

Wednesday, May 5

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors

Noon regular meeting

City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda

  • director’s report 
  • discussion on fiscal year 2021-22 budget

Thursday, May 6

Cottonwood Shores City Council  

6 p.m. regular meeting

Cottonwood Shores City Council meetings are held online

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information

editor@thepicayune.com

