GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 3
Check agendas/websites to see if these government bodies are holding meetings in person, virtually, or both.
Tuesday, May 4
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action declaring results of the May 1 elections
- recognition of outgoing Mayor John Packer’s service to the community
- newly elected city officials to take oaths of office
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Highland Haven City Council
7 p.m. regular meeting
Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Wednesday, May 5
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors
Noon regular meeting
City Hall Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- director’s report
- discussion on fiscal year 2021-22 budget
Thursday, May 6
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Cottonwood Shores City Council meetings are held online
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.