Burnet County Jail bookings for April 23-29

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 23-29, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stephen Shawn Holm, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested April 23: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 18, of Llano was arrested April 23: aggravated sexual assault of child, sexual assault of child.

Charles Wayne Saul, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested April 23: theft of property.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested April 23: bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Timothy Ray Swan, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested April 23: terroristic threat of family/household member. Released April 24 on $4,000 bond.

Ayla Mary Socorro Vidaure, 25, of Bertram was arrested April 23: SRA-assault on public servant. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Avery Braun Cole, 22, of Bertram was arrested April 24: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released April 26 on $1,500 bond.

Dalton James Phillips, 26, of Burnet was arrested April 24: unlawfully carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated-open alcohol container. Released April 25 on $4,000 bond.

Alex Joel Russell, 18, of Burnet was arrested April 24: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Emilio Chapa, 30, of Burnet was arrested April 25: driving while intoxicated. Released April 26 on $15,000 bond.

Curtis Michael Chapman, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested April 25: driving while intoxicated with child under 15, unlawfully carrying weapon. Released April 26 on $5,500 bond.

James Paul Dodson, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested April 25: assault by contact-family violence. Released April 29 on personal recognizance.

Arthur Odell Hopkins, 41, of Bertram was arrested April 25: criminal trespass, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Richard Phillip Spradling, 23, of Bertram was arrested April 25: aggravated assault against public servant, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, unauthorized use of vehicle, parole violation.

Damian Torres Baldemar, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 26: driving while intoxicated, interfering with emergency request for assistance, assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $10,000 bond and personal recognizance.

Steven Michael Liscum, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested April 26: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Justin Ian Mason, 25, of Burnet was arrested April 26: bond revocation-tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

David Ozzy Billington, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested April 27: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated.

Michael Logan Corpus, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested April 27: reckless driving. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Maurice Antoine King Jr., 18, of Marble Falls was arrested April 27: assault by contact-family violence. Released April 28 on $500 bond.

Byron Joseph McGrough, 37, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested April 27: SRA-burglary of habitation-intend other felony.

Evodio Bernabe, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 28: bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Released April 29 on $80,000 bond.

Sarah Ann Hunt, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 28: bond revocation-manslaughter, bond revocation-aggravated assault with deadly weapon, bond revocation-criminal negligent homicide. Released April 29 on $100,500 bond.

Santos Juan Ozuna, 42, of Burnet was arrested April 28: failure to comply-sex offender’s duty to register.

Dayne Steven Perry, 22, of Burnet was arrested April 28: theft of property, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Joe Reid, 31, of Burnet was arrested April 28: burglary of habitation.

Brandie Michelle Schwartz, 46, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested April 28: forgery, driving with invalid license, passing bad checks.

Jose Arturo Vela, 65, of Granite Shoals was arrested April 28: illegal dumping.

Jesse Lorenzo Adams, 24, of Burnet was arrested April 29: criminal trespass.

Oscar Ferrusquia-Ortiz, 21, of Burnet was arrested April 29: assault on family/household member, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Sarah Ann Hunt, 34, of Burnet was arrested April 29: theft.

Deena Yvette Kingsbury, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested April 29: theft, fraud-check. Released same day on $2,750 bond.

David Christopher Zeltner, 38, of Tow was arrested April 29: aggravated assault against public servant, failure to appear-possession of marijuana.