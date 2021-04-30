Burnet chamber, Austin SCORE offering online workshops for small businesses

Owning and operating a small business is hard work, and getting support, especially in rural areas, is challenging. The Burnet Chamber of Commerce and Austin SCORE are promoting a series of online workshops hosted by experts on a number of topics for current and potential small-business owners, including getting the most out of Google, “marketing secrets,” and demystifying SEO.

Costs for the online workshops range from free to $25.

Austin SCORE provides mentors for small-business owners and managers as well as support programs. Austin SCORE mentors and presenters draw on knowledge they’ve acquired as entrepreneurs, corporate managers, and executives.

One upcoming online workshop is “Storytelling for the Woman Entrepreneur” presented by Mahani Zubedy. She has more than 12 years’ experience in advertising and working with small businesses to “build a message that sticks.”

In her two-part workshop, she will emphasize helping women small-business owners connect with customers and the community.

Malcolm Lui, the managing member of Austin-based Eversprint, will lead the workshop “Grow Your Business Fast in Mastermind Meeting.” He will explain what a mastermind is and how small-business owners and managers can take advantage of them.

“(Masterminds) are meant to foster community and create clarity, accountability, connections, opportunities, and more,” according to a description of the workshop.

Other workshops cover how to get the most out of Google My Business listings, learn the basics of Google Ads, use social media such as Facebook and Instagram to promote a business, and establish a “brand story.”

Visit the Austin SCORE workshop page for a complete list of workshops, dates, times, and fees. Or, contact the Burnet Chamber of Commerce at 512-756-4297.

