Big events return to Marble Falls in May

Carnival-goers at MayFest last year. This month, events such as Paint the Town, the Howdy-Roo chili cook-off, and MayFest will be some of the first to draw crowds in Marble Falls after events were postponed and canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

After a year of postponements and cancelations, big events are making a comeback in Marble Falls in May 2021. Beginning this weekend, locals and visitors alike will be able to gather for art, food, and family-friendly fun at events across the city.

After postponing multiple times last year, the Highland Lakes Creative Arts board of directors finally got the timing right for the Paint the Town plein air competition, which is May 2-8.

“For board members, artists, and art lovers, it means the world to us to have (the event) again,” board President Bill Rives said.

Paint the Town features art activities at and around Lakeside Pavilion, 307 Buena Vista Drive. More than 30 artists will spread out across the Marble Falls area to participate in a juried outdoor painting competition.

In addition to regular art events, such as free paint days and galleries of artwork from professional artists and local high school students, the Sculpture on Main Street Fest, featuring four new sculptures along Main Street in downtown Marble Falls, will cap off the activities May 6-8.

Also this weekend, May 1-2, the Howdy-Roo chili cook-off takes over Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South.

“(These types of events) let residents know they don’t have to go anywhere to have good entertainment, music, and food because it’s all here in town,” said Jarrod Metzgar, executive director of the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The chamber is hosting MayFest on May 5-8 after canceling the event last year because of statewide mandates limiting large gatherings. Carnival rides, family-friendly games, and live music take place in Johnson Park.

Other events making a comeback are the Fourth of July fireworks (details still being worked out) and LakeFest boat races Aug. 7-8.

For more information on local events and happenings, visit 101HighlandLakes.com.

brigid@thepicayune.com