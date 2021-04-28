Vaccine clinic in Granite Shoals May 8

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals. Registration is available online or by calling 830-798-3519.

The free clinic will administer first doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine to ages 18 and older. Those who receive vaccinations will automatically be scheduled for a second dose on Saturday, May 29.

Officials said the vaccine manufacturer could change, but as of April 28, it is Moderna.

Atkins Pharmacy, Baylor Scott & White Health, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Marble Falls Independent School District are hosting the clinic.

