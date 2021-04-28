David Eugene Hackworth Jr. passed away April 25, 2021

David Hackworth passed away on April 25, 2021, in La Grange, Texas. He was born on February 6, 1938, to David Eugene Hackworth Sr. and Janet Alexander Frazier Hackworth in Llano, Texas. He graduated from Llano High School in 1957 and then began his career in mechanics.

David worked as a diesel mechanic for White Swan prior to retiring. After retirement, he reentered the workforce for the City of Giddings and later retired from there as well.

David had his own language and was known by his children for his “Daddyisms.” He is remembered by his selection of television shows, including “Wicked Tuna” and “Antique Roadshow.” David enjoyed hunting, fishing, square dancing, and traveling, but he especially enjoyed chili cook-offs, in which he traveled the United States competing.

David was preceded in death by his parents, brother Billy Dan Hackworth, and sister-in-law Sharon Hackworth.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Thompson; two daughters, Robertina Hackworth (Joe) and Janet Lynn Tower (Shellie); grandchildren, Forrest Lee Rice II (Courtney) and AnnaBeth Tower; step-grandchildren, Jonathon Junior Morales II and Syinna Marie Polanco-Torres; and two great-grandchildren, Lillian Grace Rice and Maverick Lee Rice.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. May 22 at Giddings Cemetery, 900 W. Austin St. in Giddings.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Children’s Texas.