Marble Falls LakeFest tickets on sale

LakeFest returns Aug. 7-8 to Lakeside Park in Marble Falls. Tickets are now available online. File photo

After a three-year hiatus, LakeFest is returning to Marble Falls and tickets are on sale. The dragboat races are Aug. 7-8 at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive.

Tickets are available online for one or both days of the event. Seating options include preferred viewing on the grassy area below Lakeside Pavilion or the beach. General admission seating is on the northeast side of the pavilion.

General admission for Saturday, Aug. 7, or Sunday, Aug. 8, is $20 for ages 13-64, $10 for ages 7-12, and $15 for military veterans and ages 65 and older.

Ages 6 and younger get in free with a paid adult admission.

A preferred viewing pass for the grassy area is $30; preferred seating on the beach is $33.33.

People must purchase six tickets for the beach area.

Two-day admission is also available. If you buy a two-day admission before July 5, you will get a free LakeFest T-shirt.

The Top Eliminator Club, which includes weekend access to Lakeside Pavilion, lunch, breakfast, three drinks, and an event T-shirt, is $150 for ages 13 and older or $60 for ages 6-12.

A cooler fee is $20 each day.

Show and Shine, which gives fans an up-close look at the boats and a chance to meet the crews, is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South. Admission is free.

LakeFest is a partnership between the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce and Southern Drag Boat Association.

editor@thepicayune.com