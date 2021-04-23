Teddy Joe Talley, 94, of Llano passed away April 21, 2021

Teddy Joe Talley, 94, of Llano, Texas, peacefully passed into the arms of his Savior on April 21, 2021. Teddy was born on June 22, 1926, in Bishop, Texas, to Nolan Adine Talley Sr. and Sarah Bleacher Talley.

As a child, his family relocated to Valley Spring, where he received most of his schooling and got into lots of mischief with his brothers and cousins. He graduated from Llano High School and, shortly after, lied about his age in order to enter into active service with the United States Navy. The bulk of his career was serving on the destroyer the USS Twiggs as a radar operator. On June 16, 1945, a single, low-flying Japanese plane dropped a torpedo and then circled and completed its kamikaze mission in a suicide crash. Within an hour, the flaming vessel sank. After floating in dark, flaming, oily water for hours, Teddy was one of 188 survivors rescued. Never having been awarded a medal, it really didn’t matter to him. He always said he served his country proudly, and that was good enough for him.

A year later, after his honorable discharge, he made his way back to Llano. As a courtesy, service members could have their ID bracelets cleaned at the drug store, where Gladys Schmidt just happened to work. When Teddy went to pick up his cleaned bracelet, Gladys told him he could have it back, as long as he took her, too. They dated several years, and on Nov. 8, 1947, they were united in marriage at St. James Lutheran Church. Teddy was baptized and confirmed at the church, where he had been a member for 72 years. He loved his church and served various positions on the church council. He and Gladys were the Luther League youth sponsors for many years. They both enjoyed singing in the choir. Their home was often a retreat for a several pastors throughout the years, where a beer or two was enjoyed.

After working as a meat butcher for his father-in-law at Quality Grocery & Market, Teddy worked for 35 years as a freight agent for Merchants Fast Motor Lines. He delivered tons of freight daily to many businesses in Llano and the Highland Lakes area. He was well respected in the community as he served several terms as a Llano city alderman.

After retirement, he enjoyed tending their cattle at the ranch, deer hunting and fishing, and camping with his siblings in their travel trailers. And he never stopped loving his Pepsi Cola.

Teddy Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oscar E. and Clara Schmidt; his older brother, Nolan Talley Jr., and wife Matt; his older sister, Joyce Bush, and husband Clifton; brother-in-law Robert Schmidt and wife Lillie; sister-in-law Doris Tate and husband Bill; and granddaughter Natalie Ann Mosqueda.

He is survived by his younger brother, Wayne Talley, and wife Judy; and sister-in-law Vondean Schmidt. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his wife of 73 years, he is survived by daughter Debra LeRoy and husband Dan; son Daryl Joe Talley and wife Rosie; five grandchildren Megan Talley and husband Rob Hocking, Ryan Talley and wife Nicole, Erica Mosqueda, Desiree LeRoy and partner Sindre Solvang, and Delaina LeRoy and partner Derek Jett; great-grandchildren Paxton Talley, Elina Ostiguen, Gabriel Portillo, Cameron Portillo, Romeo Ostiguen, Jesse Talley, Tucker Talley; and host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. James Lutheran Church in Llano.

The family is grateful for the care he received under Dr. David Hoerster and staff; the kindness of his Visiting Angels; the care of the doctors and nurses at Mid Coast Central Hospital of Llano; and the compassion shown by the nurses and caregivers of Solaris Hospice in his final days at home.

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.