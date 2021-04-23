History book on 50-year-old Horseshoe Bay should be published this summer

The Horseshoe Bay community turns 50 years old in 2021. Cousins Wayne and Norman Hurd founded it in 1971. A history book on the city, “The Story of Horseshoe Bay, Texas 1971-2021,” should be available this summer. Staff photo by Jennifer Greenwell

While Horseshoe Bay’s history does not date back as far as that of neighboring cities, it’s still a book-worthy subject. Residents Jim Jorden and Linda Lambert are co-editing “The Story of Horseshoe Bay, Texas 1971-2021,” which should be available this summer.

Ellen Hurd suggested the idea. Her late husband, Wayne Hurd, and his cousin Norman Hurd carved out the Lake LBJ community from the former “Coke” Ranch. Norman passed away in 2002; Wayne in 2011.

After reading a history book on the city of Lakeway, Ellen Hurd approached Jorden about writing a similar one on Horseshoe Bay. Soon after, the two submitted the idea to the Horseshoe Bay Property Owners Association.

“They gave us the green light,” Jorden said.

Hurd and Jorden enlisted the help of others, forming the Horseshoe Bay History Group, which numbers 14.

“All of them are writing some article in their area of expertise,” Jorden said of the group.

The 180-page book will have a prologue, and each chapter will dive into different parts of Horseshoe Bay’s history, including its original families and what makes it an “extraordinary city,” Jorden said.

Contributors include longtime and newer residents.

“We have dozens of people who have lived here since the 1970s,” he said.

The plan is publish the book in time to be sold at the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration with price still to be determined. During its April 13 meeting, the Horseshoe Bay City Council pledged $6,000 to get 500 copies printed. The money will be recouped through sales of the book.

