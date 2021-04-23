Burnet County Jail bookings for April 16-22

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of April 16-22, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Robert Tyler Reed, 29, of Bertram was arrested April 16: theft of property.

Sasha Cruz Salazar, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested April 16: probation violation-burglary of habitation.

Amara Linda Tillery, 30, of Burnet was arrested April 16: tamper/fabricate physical evidence.

Dylon Douglass Anderson, 26, of Kingsland was arrested April 17: driving while intoxicated, defective head lamps, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Adrian Edward Gutierrez, 30, of Burnet was arrested April 17: SRA-burglary of building. Released April 18 on $7,500 bond.

Kevin Scott Beall, 20, of Bertram was arrested April 18: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $500 bond.

Charles Luke Frazier, 44, of Burnet was arrested April 19: theft of property. Released April 20 on personal recognizance.

Melissa Sanchez Monzon, 47, of Marble Falls was arrested April 19: theft of property. Released April 21 on personal recognizance.

Colton Dale Morgan, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested April 21: failure to identify as a fugitive, bond forfeiture-false report to police officer, surety surrender-false report to police officer. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

William Cody Rosson, 36, of Bertram was arrested April 21: possession of controlled substance, theft. Released April 22 on $1,000 bond.

James Kevin Gatliff, 40, of Llano was arrested April 22: surety surrender-unlawfully carrying weapon.

Robert Tyler Reed, 29, of Bertram was arrested April 22: SRA-burglary of habitation.

Corey William Swindell, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested April 22: burglary of building. Released same day on $10,000 bond.