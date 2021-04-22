Next Level girls basketball team starts out 6-0

The Next Level girls basketball team, comprised of players from Burnet, Marble Falls, and Liberty Hill, is 6-0 after competing in weekend tournaments in Round Rock on April 10-11 and Austin on April 17-18.

The team includes Burnet High School freshman Macsyn Gay, sophomore Grace Gates, and junior Sydne Massoletti; Marble Falls sophomores Tea Rodriguez, Emma Coziel, Avie Nail, Mackenize Farmer, and Alyssa Berkman, freshman Lexie Edwards, and juniors Emma Bindseil and Gia Lemon; and Liberty Hill junior Ashlyn Calhoun.

“My goal is to help kids train, to encourage them, to push them, to bring the best out of them,” said coach Malcolm Canada.

While winning is fun, the coach said it’s not the ultimate goal – that’s a byproduct. The ultimate goal is to help the players improve themselves so they can be better contributors to their squads, families, friends, and in the other roles they fill.

“We want to have a journey where they understand the process of what it looks like to play on a team and getting to know each other,” Canada said. “We want to encourage development and growth. We want to help them help their (high school) programs learn how to win. We want to bring that championship pedigree.”

Next Level will travel to play in tournaments in Frisco, Mansfield, and Cypress in the coming weeks.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how we do in the next three tournaments,” Canada said. “These girls are dedicated, they’re really dedicated at trying to get better. I appreciate that. Burnet County has really good quality players. When they play at a high level, I believe we’re one, two, or three of the best teams in the Austin area, period.”

