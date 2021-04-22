Dr. Jules Madrigal, Marble Falls police telecommunicators get their days

Marble Falls Mayor John Packer hands Dr. Jules Madrigal the official proclamation document declaring April 20, 2021, as Dr. Jules Madrigal Day. Madrigal is the Burnet County Local Health Authority and has played an integral role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in the county. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

The Marble Falls City Council acknowledged the work of both Dr. Jules Madrigal and the Marble Falls Police Department Communication Division during its April 20 meeting.

Mayor John Packer presented two proclamations: one designating April 20, 2021, as Dr. Jules Madrigal Day and another naming the week of April 11-17, 2021, Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Mayoral proclamations can be issued to recognize community events, resident achievements, or city involvement in historical events.

Madrigal is the Burnet County Local Health Authority. Throughout the pandemic, she has played an integral role in informing residents about COVID-19 precautionary measures and vaccines as well as consulted businesses on safely reopening.

“We do appreciate you very much. We know, kind of like our jobs, (yours is) kind of thankless sometimes,” Packer told Madrigal during the meeting.

Madrigal expressed her surprise and gratitude to the council before addressing attendees with a smile.

“Nobody has as good a community as we do,” she said. “This has been a horrible year, but we have all really worked hard and gotten through it, and I really do think we’re on the other side of it. Thank you, everybody, for being vigilant and supporting and still loving one another during this really difficult time.”

(Left to right) Marble Falls Assistant Police Chief Glenn Hanson, Communications Officer Dawn Thrane, and Communications Manager Stacy Baker accept a proclamation from Marble Falls Mayor John Packer declaring April 11-17, 2021, Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Marble Falls Police Communications Manager Stacy Baker, Communications Officer Dawn Thrane, and Assistant Police Chief Glenn Hanson also attended the meeting to accept the official Public Safety Telecommunicators Week proclamation. National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week was celebrated April 11-17.

The Marble Falls Police Department’s Communications Division oversees communication for first responders in Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, and Cottonwood Shores.

“I can’t say enough how much we appreciate what y’all do,” Packer said to the group. “It’s a really stressful job, and probably everybody in here has some personal experience where you helped save someone.”

brigid@thepicayune.com